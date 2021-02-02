Many retail businesses say they will not be able to survive much longer with the strict lockdown restrictions that have been in place for months. About two-thirds of stores say they have will have to close their doors within the next two months should the situation not improve, according to a study by the retailers' union INretail, ANP reports.

“Growers, starters and large chains suffer additionally because they fall outside of help packages and often are faced with restrictions”, the INretail said according to the news wire.

The light at the end of the tunnel would be if the government allows non-essential stores to open a pick-up service for orders at their stores. INretail already called for such a strategy multiple times since retail stores had to close in December. They hope that pick-up in stores as well as regulated on-site shopping will receive a green light this week.

The Detailhandel Nederland supports their call. The council says that “pickups do not pose an infection risk.”