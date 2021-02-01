The government wants to allow non-essential stores to open to a limited extent next week. Customers will be allowed to place orders online or over the phone, and then pick it up at the store's door, NOS reports.

The plan is to relax this lockdown measure on February 8, though no final decision has been made yet, according to the broadcaster.

The government is meeting to discuss the coronavirus lockdown on Tuesday. Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Health Minister Hugo de Jonge will give a press conference on Tuesday evening.

On Sunday, the government already announced that primary schools and daycare facilities will be allowed to reopen on February 8. There are also reports that curfew will be scrapped on February 10, if the number of Covid-19 infections continue to fall.