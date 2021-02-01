If coronavirus infections in the Netherlands continue to fall, the government will end the curfew implemented last week Saturday on February 10, sources in The Hague told broadcaster NOS.

The end date was already set when the curfew was implemented. At this stage there seems to be no reason to deviate from it, the broadcaster's sources said. The sources stressed that no final decision has been made on this front yet.

On Tuesday, the government is meeting to discuss the curfew and an "exit strategy" out of the coronavirus lockdown. Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Health Minister Hugo de Jonge will give a press conference to update the Netherlands on the state of affairs on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Minister Aries Slob for Primary and Secondary Education announced that primary schools and daycare facilities will be allowed to open on February 8, with extra measures in place to mitigate the risk of reopening.

Over the past weeks, public health institute RIVM reported a steady downward trend in the number of daily coronavirus infections.