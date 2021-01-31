The daily number of SARS-CoV-2 infections continues to fall. On Sunday, the Dutch national health agency RIVM reported 3,714 new cases. That pushed the seven-day average down to 4,286, the lowest number since the beginning of October. The rolling average was 19 percent lower than it was a week ago.

Sunday’s single-day tally was twelve percent lower than on Saturday and 25 percent lower than a week ago. The total number of new infections for the calendar week was 30,003, a 19 percent drop compared to the same period last week.

The three cities with the highest number of new infections on Sunday were Amsterdam (215), Rotterdam (118), and The Hague (99). In the capital, infections went down nine percent compared to last week. In Rotterdam, this drop was equally nine percent. In the Hague, infections stayed the same compared to last Sunday.

The number of patients being hospitalized for Covid-19 dropped slightly on Sunday. Dutch hospitals were treating a total of 2,219 Covid-19 patients on Sunday, a five percent drop compared to last week.

646 patients were placed into intensive care wards, six more than the previous day. Another 1,573 patients were being treated in regular care, down 28 compared to Saturday. If this current decreasing trend continues, there will be around 2,203 hospitalized Covid-19 patients next week Sunday.

Between the afternoons of Saturday and Sunday, hospitals admitted 172 new coronavirus patients. Among them, 142 were placed in regular care wards, a 14 percent decrease compared to last week. Another 30 patients were moved to the intensive care, 29 percent less than last week.

Another 40 deaths were also reported as being caused by Covid-19, the RIVM said. That brought the seven-day average to 67. Fatal cases of the coronavirus disease were down 15 percent for the week, the RIVM data showed.

To date, 9478,475 people in the Netherlands have tested positive for the SARS-CoV2 infection. That includes 13,998 people who died from Covid-19.