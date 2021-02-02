Train traffic in Amsterdam and Rotterdam was disrupted on Tuesday morning by separate outages. Amsterdam was dealing with an IT malfunction at the ProRail traffic control center. And Rotterdam had a power outage. "Both disruptions at the same time have a significant impact on the railway," ProRail said.

The IT malfunction in Amsterdam affected the traffic control center that ensures that trains in and around the capital run safely and according to the timetable. As a result, no trains were running to and from Amsterdam Central Station. "ProRail is working hard on a solution here," the rail manager said.

NS reported that train traffic in and around Amsterdam was impossible or severely delayed. "We advise you to postpone your journey if possible. The travel information at many stations in and around Amsterdam is not reliable." The rail company advised travelers to plan their trips as shortly before departure as possible, making sure they use the most current information.

A power outage on the Stedin grid in Rotterdam meant that train traffic to and form the city was impossible for about an hour. Train traffic restarted at around 10:45 a.m., but was still struggling with some delays. NS expected that trains in Rotterdam will run according to schedule again from around 11:30 a.m.

ProRail warned that the two outages happening at the same time disrupted train traffic in the entire Randstad, and that can spread to the rest of the country. "We advise travelers to keep a close eye on the travel planner for current information," the rail company said.