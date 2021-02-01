Icy roads caused multiple accidents in the Netherlands on Monday morning, especially around Amsterdam. Public works department Rijkswaterstaat closed multiple highways. And meteorological institute KNMI issued a code orange weather warning in a large part of the country.

The code orange warning applies to the provinces of Noord-Holland, Gelderland, Overijssel, Friesland and Drenthe. Zuid-Holland, Groningen and the Wadden Islands have a code yellow warning in effect. The iciness is expected to melt away during the course of the morning.

"Great risk for road users. Adjust your driving behavior. Take longer travel times into account on the road and in public transport. Follow weather reports and warnings," the KNMI warned.

The connection of the A5 highway with the A10 is closed in both directions, due accidents in multiple places on the A10 - the ring around Amsterdam, according to travelers' association ANWB. A truck caught fire on the A1 towards Amsterdam, resulting in three lanes closing.

On the A1 towards Amsterdam near Muiden, a truck caught fire. The fire department is busy extinguishing it and three lanes are closed. There is a traffic jam near Naarden and traffic is also slower on the A6 from Muiderberg.

East of Arnhem, a traffic jam built up on the A12 after an accident on the IJssel bridge. The A1 is closed between Deventer and Apeldoorn.

A number of traffic jams were also reported on provincial roads. Over 40 kilometers of traffic jams built up on the N50 between Zwolle and Emmeloord due to four accidents.

At 7:25 a.m., the ANWB reported 52 traffic jams cover 289 kilometers across the Netherlands.