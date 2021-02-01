The three-day Easter music festival, Paaspop, that began in 1978, will not be held on Easter weekend this year. Due to the current coronavirus restrictions, the festival was moved to the beginning of September, RTL Nieuws reports.

The program will remain the same with around 250, mostly Dutch, acts gracing the 17 stages within 72 hours. The exact program is not yet known, but the organizers have announced that many acts from the canceled edition in 2020 will return this year.

Festival director, Peter Sanders announced that they are rescheduling the event. “We normally start building six weeks in advance. We, of course, are not talking about a birthday party in someone’s backyard but about constructing a little village”, Sanders said to the ANP.

Paaspop will take place on September 3, 4 and 5. Organizers announced that 90 percent of the tickets were already reserved for people who bought them last year but were unable to attend due to the festival’s cancellation.

If the rescheduled event will not be able to be held this year, Sanders is hoping to fall back on guarantee funds. These funds are actually only available for events that are supposed to be held before July 1, but Paaspop is hoping that an exception will be made. “It is a shot in the dark but we have hope”, Sanders said.