The police put an end to a corona party in a warehouse in Apeldoorn (Gelderland) on Saturday night. Nearly 40 people were fined for violating the corona rules.

After a report about the party, officers went to the shed where the gathering took place. There the atmosphere changed and those present behaved aggressively towards the police. The guests were between 15 and 78 years old.

The police in Biddinghuizen (Flevoland) also received a report of an illegal party, Omroep Flevoland reports. Nearly thirty young people were fined for partying on an empty farm.

According to the police, several partygoers tried to flee through the field without success. On Instagram, one of the agents writes: "Drunk and crying young people. Smiling parents picking up their children."