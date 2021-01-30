Now that the vaccination of the elderly, nursing home employees, and medical staff is underway, other groups will soon also be eligible to get their coronavirus vaccine. To speed the process up, new vaccination locations will be added.

So far, about 200,000 people have been vaccinated, which means that there are still about 14 million people to go in the Netherland. That is why dozens of new vaccination sites are opening their doors across the country in the coming weeks. The number of places where people can get their jab is supposed to be expanded from 26 to 55.

Rotterdam, The Hague, and Groningen will have a second injection site. In Rotterdam, vaccinations are already taking place at the airport. The Hague airport and the monumental Van Nelle factory will soon be added to the list. Residents of The Hague and the surrounding area will soon be able to visit the Haga Hospital for their vaccine. Groningen will open an additional location in the Kardinge skating hall.

Sports halls

Many new injection locations will be built in sports facilities. For example, vaccination sites in sports hall Schelfhorst in Almelo and sports hall De Braak in Helmond will be put into use on Monday. Vaccinations will also start next week in sport hall SaZa in Doetinchem. Furthermore, sports facilities in Almere, Barendrecht, Capelle aan den Ijssel, Schiedam, and Spijkenisse will also be transformed into vaccination centers.

The Netherlands started its inoculation process on January 6, the last country in the European Union. Vaccinations began with nursing home staff, ambulance personnel, and intensive care and emergency doctors and nurses. The elderly, the disabled, and general practitioners are currently also being vaccinated. In February, mentally disabled people and people over 60 living independently will also receive their jab. Equally, people aged 18 to 60 with underlying conditions will also be prioritized. In April, other healthcare workers will be injected, and from May, the rest of the population will receive their vaccine.

