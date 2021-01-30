Saturday, January 30, 2021 - 15:45
226,298 residents in the Netherlands have now been vaccinated
According to the government's coronavirus dashboard, as of Saturday January 30, 226,298 Dutch residents have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.
On Saturday, municipal health services (GGD) reported that they have now vaccinated 152,253 people. Another 57,216 doses were administered in hospitals. Long-term care institutions have injected 16,829 patients so far.
Over the course of the next six weeks, the Netherlands expects to administer 1,302,750 doses.