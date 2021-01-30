According to the government's coronavirus dashboard, as of Saturday January 30, 226,298 Dutch residents have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

On Saturday, municipal health services (GGD) reported that they have now vaccinated 152,253 people. Another 57,216 doses were administered in hospitals. Long-term care institutions have injected 16,829 patients so far.

Over the course of the next six weeks, the Netherlands expects to administer 1,302,750 doses.

