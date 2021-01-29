On Thursday, police arrested 24 people in relation to the violent riots that erupted after the beginning of the nation-wide curfew. Some of the suspects were recognized on video footage while others were caught inciting others to riot via social media, Omroep Gelderland reports

Thursday also saw social media calls to continue riots in parts of the Netherlands. The evening, however, remained largely quiet, partly due to increased police presence.

Four suspects were arrested in Tiel, including some who were carrying heavy fireworks. Meanwhile in Nijmegen, one person was arrested for assaulting a police officer during curfew checks

Authorities also tracked down three men for involvement in the Eindhoven riots on Sunday. The three suspects included a 19-year-old man from Eindhoven who is suspected of plundering a Jumbo, a 31-year-old man suspected of public violence and a 47-year-old man that allegedly threw a bicycle under a water cannon. One of them is also suspected of vandalizing a car.

In total, police have taken 72 people into custody for the protests in Eindhoven, with more arrests expected to be made.

Amsterdam police said that the capital remained calm on Thursday night. They thanked the “many citizen initiatives, fathers, mothers, youth workers, partners and union workers” on social media.