A group of between 50 to 100 party-goers in Maastricht were dispersed Thursday night by the riot riot police.

The party was on the campus grounds of the Hotel Management School in Maastricht. Students were seen enjoying themselves outside, as well as inside in their rooms, 1Limburg reports.

Ad Smits, director of the school, is shocked. “I always disapprove of students violating coronavirus restrictions. But from hotel school students, I find it especially distasteful”, Smits said to 1Limburg. “These are people that will soon work in the hospitality sector.” He feels that the future hoteliers should be a good example for their clients.

“Maybe they want to let off steam because exams are finished”, Smits speculated. He also thinks that some of the freshmen who will begin their studies in February wanted to use the opportunity to get to know their peers.

After the police received word of a large illegal party going on, they arrived with two patrol cars and a riot squad bus around at around 9:00 p.m.

One party-goer was arrested for public intoxication, according to 1Limburg.