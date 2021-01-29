The measures that health service GGD is taking to better secure its systems after a data leak revealed earlier this week, will result in the passing on of Covid-19 test results and source and contact tracing being delayed, the umbrella organization GGD GHOR Nederland said to NOS.

The GGDs are restricting access to its computer systems and that will have consequences, GGD GHOR Nederland said. "Restrictions in people's access to data slows down the speed at which we can do our work and extends the turnaround times. For example, the speed at which we can pass on test results and make test appointments."

Earlier this week it was revealed that two GGD call center employees were arrested for offering lists with data of people who had been tested for Covid-19 for sale on Telegram. NOS reported that employees were able to download and share such lists since April last year. RTL Nieuws reported that GGD employees raised privacy concerns with the organization for months, but the GGD management ignored these concerns. Parliamentarians are shocked by the course of events.

The GGD already stopped the main export option on its systems, and is now working on limiting the other export options, GGD GHOR said on its website.