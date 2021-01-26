On Saturday, the police arrested two mean on suspicion of selling personal data from the Covid-19 test systems of municipal health service GGD, the police said on Monday. The two GGD call center workers are charged with computer trespassing.

The police launched this investigation on Friday, after the GGD informed them that personal data from GGD systems are being offered for sale on Telegram. The investigation quickly led to the two GGD call center employees.

The suspects, a 21-year-old man from Helioo and a 23-year-old man from Alblasserdam, were arrested in Amsterdam on Saturday. Their homes were searched and their computers seized. The suspects are in custody for further investigation and will be arraigned on Tuesday.

"Stealing and selling or reselling personal data is a serious crime. Police and Public Prosecutor are on top of this," the police said.

The investigation is still ongoing and more arrests may follow, the police said.