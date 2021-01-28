The aftermath of the coronavirus crisis means that the Netherlands will lose 189 thousand jobs in the upcoming two years, according to calculations by benefits agency UWV, ANP reports.

UWV predicts that the majority of job loss will occur in the hospitality- and the industrial sectors. These sectors either are directly impacted by social restrictions or employ a large number of workers on flexible contracts.

Statistics from the central planning office CPB in November predicted that job opportunities will go back to the level of 2018 at 10.6 million. In 2020, a total of 86 thousand jobs were lost. Job losses are expected to rise to 103 thousand this year.

UWV researcher Katinka van Brakel told AD that there is a possibility even more jobs will be lost should the curfew be extended or vaccinations take a long time. “We are still waiting on estimates from the CPB in March and then we shall create a new market prognosis.”

The UWV studied the effects of the coronavirus crisis by looking at the number of worked hours. In 2020, studies show that the Dutch worked four percent fewer hours. That is expected to decrease by another 2 percent this year.

Healthcare is one of the sectors that is expected to see an increase in job opportunities. The UWV said that 65 thousand jobs will become available in healthcare due to the coronavirus crisis. Public administration, as well as the information and communication sector, are also expected to gain 22 thousand and 21 thousand job opportunities respectively.