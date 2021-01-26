While the past three nights of rioting were seemingly about the Netherlands implementing a curfew against the coronavirus, Netherlands residents have more trouble dealing with the limits to the number of visitors they can receive than staying home between 9:00 p.m. and 4:30 a.m., according to a survey by I&O Research among 2,232 Dutch for broadcaster NOS.

Some 70 percent of respondents support the curfew, 18 percent are against, and 7 percent are neutral, according to the survey. The measure that households can only receive one visitor per day, instead of two, can count on less support. 47 percent support this measure, 39 percent don't, and 11 percent are neutral.

The government's coronavirus policy as a whole still has a lot of support, with 75 percent fully or largely supporting the government's approach. 48 percent want to extend the lockdown, and 29 percent even want it to be stricter. 7 percent wants the lockdown to be relaxed immediately.

That is about 500 thousand to 1 million Dutch people who are against the lockdown, researcher Peter Kanne said to NOS. According to him, these opponents relatively often vote for far-right parties FvD and PVV, and for animal party PvdD. They are more likely to be men than women, and many are young people, particularly in the age group 18 to 24.