A jeweler on Brugstraat in Maastricht has fallen victim to a ram raid. Jewelry has been stolen. The perpetrators have fled.

On Sunday morning, around 6:30 am, the police received various reports of a ram raid at a jeweler on Brugstraat, in the center of Maastricht. The roller shutter in front of the business was destroyed by a passenger car and an as yet unknown number of jewelery was stolen from the display case.

After the squat, the suspects fled in a car. The police investigation has not yet resulted in arrests. A civilian report has been sent in which the police asks for witnesses to the ram raid or information about three dark-dressed men who move in a blue / purple passenger car.