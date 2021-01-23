The Dutch are using more different social media platforms simultaneously and log in more frequently every day. Newcom reports this based on the National Social Media survey 2021, for which it interviewed more than 7,000 Dutch people aged 15 and older. TikTok gained the most new users in the past year. The app's use, which allows you to make short videos to music, has increased fivefold among young people.

TikTok now has about a million more users than last year. Last year there were 700,000, now there are 1.7 million. Among the larger platforms, Instagram and LinkedIn grew the fastest. The number of Instagram users increased from 5.6 million to 5.9 million. LinkedIn increased the number of users from 4.7 million to 5 million. More people have also started using WhatsApp. This year, 12.4 million Dutch people have WhatsApp, compared to 12.1 million last year.

The number of YouTube and Facebook users remained stable. About 9.1 million people are on YouTube, and 10.4 million people have a Facebook account. Snapchat was less popular. The app, with which you can share a photo briefly, saw the number of users drop from 2.7 million to 2.6 million. In total, 13.7 million of the nearly 14.7 million Dutch people over the age of 15 are active on social media.

In addition to the fact that social media managed to attract more users, the Dutch also log in to the platforms more often on a daily basis. For example, 7.3 million Dutch people check Facebook at least once a day, almost 200,000 more than in January last year. 3.7 million people also log into Instagram every day, 7 percent more than last year. TikTok sees the largest increase in the numbers of daily use. 836,000 Dutch people look on the app every day, compared to 281,000 a year earlier.