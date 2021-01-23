The police intervened in the night from Friday to Saturday at an illegal party under a railway viaduct in Hoofddorp in Noord-Holland. About 100 to 150 young people were present at the party, the Haarlemmermeer police said on Facebook.

Many of the partygoers fled when the police arrived. According to official reports, they were warned in advance.

"The location was difficult for us to separate, all the more so because people drove around in advance to see if there was any police," the officers write on Facebook.

As of Saturday, it is yet unknown how many partygoers were fined for violating the corona measures.