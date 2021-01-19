Image
Politie patch on a Dutch police officer's uniform. Aug. 20, 2015 Joeppoulssen DepositPhotos Deposit Photos
Tuesday, January 19, 2021 - 17:50
Shots fired at Rotterdam restaurant
Police officers in Rotterdam received reports of gunshots on the premises of a restaurant on the Abraham van Stolkweg in the early morning hours of Tuesday.
The shooting happened at around 2:40 a.m., the Rotterdam police said on Twitter. When agents arrived at the scene, they found several bullet holes in the door of the business. As far as is known, no one was injured.
The police are investigating and call on witnesses to come forward.