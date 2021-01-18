Russia is expelling two employees of the Dutch embassy from the country, the Russian news agency RIA and Reuters reported.

Exactly why the Dutch diplomats are being deported was not stated, but it is believed to be a reaction to the Netherlands deporting two Russian diplomats who were exposed as spies by intelligence agency AIVD in December. According to the Dutch authorities, they were spying on the Dutch high-tech sector.

Last month the Russian embassy said that the Netherlands provided no evidence for the allegations against the Russian diplomats.

The Dutch diplomats have to leave Russia within two weeks.