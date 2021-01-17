The police in Eindhoven in Noord-Brabant had a busy night from Saturday to Sunday. They had to deal with a car chase, resulting in a crash into an apartment complex and an arrest with the help of a by standing civilian and pepper spray.

It all started in Woensel-Noord, where officers saw a vehicle that they wanted to check. When they tried to stop the car, the suspect ran away. "This resulted in a wild chase through the districts of Vaartbroek and Eckart," the police wrote. "The driver performed dangerous antics and endangered several civilians."

Reportedly, the suspect raced through the steets. Footpaths and parks were not spared. The vehicle eventually crashed into an apartment complex on Sonseweg. But even that was no reason for the driver to surrender. He took off on foot and was soon caught by two policemen and an observant civilian. Pepper spray was needed to bring him under control.

According to the police, the suspect may have caused some damage during his escape attempt. People who live in the vicinity of Eckart or Vaartbroek and who discover damaged property can contact the police.