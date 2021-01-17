Despite a demonstration ban on the Museumplein, numerous demonstrators came to the square in Amsterdam on Sunday to protest against the outgoing cabinet. “Never vote for a Rutte cabinet again,” was their plea. It is estimated that several hundred people were involved. Nearly 5000 people have indicated on Facebook that they intended to attend the demonstration.

The municipality of Amsterdam, the police, and the Public Prosecution Service issued an emergency warning on Sunday afternoon to stop the protestors. Everyone must leave the Museumplein, the municipality writes on Twitter.