Supermarket delivery services are so busy that many vulnerable people are struggling to get groceries. That is why supermarkets should take social responsibility and give vulnerable people priority in delivering their products. This is what elderly organization ANBO argued for on the consumer program Kassa.

Due to the coronavirus crisis, more people have opted to get their groceries delivered, taking up slots for people who cannot go to the supermarket themselves. “If they really cannot go to the nationally organized delivery services, local supermarkets should take over and deliver them to their home,” says ANBO director Anneke Sipkens.

Depending on family members for groceries

ANBO and Kassa say that they received many stories from vulnerable people who have had to rely on family and friends for shopping since February of last year. In some cases, those family members are themselves too vulnerable to do so.

According to the Central Bureau for Food Trade (CBL), ensuring people’s privacy would become an issue when prioritizing certain groups. The agency advises people to ask for help from friends or acquaintances or go shopping together with neighbors to reduce costs. “If that really doesn’t work, there are volunteers from the Red Cross whom you can call on,” a spokesperson told Kassa.

In June, a group of volunteers launched a website to help other people with their groceries. On ietsmeenemen.nl you can indicate whether you need something or if you are willing to get something for someone else. This could be something small, such as a loaf of bread or a carton of milk. The initiative hopes to relieve the burden on delivery services and to help those in need.

