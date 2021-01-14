For the first time since 2017, the number of people on social support benefits has grown again. The coronavirus crisis left many people with no work and financial difficulties. 28 out of 1,000 people received government aid in 2020, Statistics Netherlands reported.

That means that more people are receiving benefits now than early in the financial crisis that started in 2008. In 2009, 22 out of 1,000 people had to request governmental support. In the economic recession that followed, that increased to 30 out of 1,000 people in 2017.

Adults aged 27 and under are below the national average for social assistance. The stats office attributes this to a large portion of 18 to 27 year olds still studying, and therefore not qualifying for welfare. Citizens within the category of 27- to 45-years, as well as those above 45, are over represented among benefit recipients.

Some municipalities have more residents on welfare than others, with traditionally the large cities reporting the most residents in need. Rotterdam is the front runner when it comes to benefits with 68 out of 1,000 people on welfare in 2020. Other major Dutch cities, such as Amsterdam, Arnhem, Enschede, Den Haag, Groningen, Heerlen and Leeuwarden also have a high social assistance density. All of these cities reported at least 50 out of 1,000 benefit recipients.