Homeowners and tenants in the Netherlands will spend a lot more on municipal housing costs this year, according to the center for research on local authorities' economies COELO. The main reason behind the spike in housing costs is an increase in the waste tax, ANP reports.

COELO mapped out the housing costs in the 40 largest municipalities in the Netherlands. This showed that tenants will pay 8 percent more this year, and homeowners 6.2 percent more. That is significantly higher than inflation, which is 1.4 percent.

Households consisting of multiple people living in an owner-occupied home will pay an average of 774 euros in municipal housing costs this year, 45 euros more than last year. Tenants will pay an average of 390 euros in 2021, an increase of 29 euros.

Homeowners' housing costs consist of property tax, sewage tax and waste tax. Tenants have to pay waste charges, and in some municipalities also sewage charges.