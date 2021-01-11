An explosion on the street in Rotterdam's Kronenburg neighborhood damaged the windows of seven homes, as well as multiple cars, early on Monday morning. No one was injured, the Rotterdam police said on Twitter.

The blast happened at around 3:00 a.m. "The affected residents did not have to leave their homes, but the blast and shock were big," the police said.

A police spokesperson told newspaper AD that the blast cracked and dented the affected homes' windows, but none of them shattered. Investigators currently assume that the blast was caused by an explosive, possibly a hand grenade.

The police are investigating what happened and call on witnesses to come forward.

VIDEO | Woningen en auto's beschadigd na explosie handgranaat Kronenburg Rotterdamhttps://t.co/qAdeyXwMxT pic.twitter.com/geS9ZW4HUX — MediaTV (@mediatvnl) January 11, 2021