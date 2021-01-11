On Sunday night, multiple passers-by on the Trynwâldsterdysk in Gytsjerk reported hearing a crying baby in a used clothing container near a gas station.

When police arrived at the scene, they initially could not hear anything out of the ordinary. They still called the fire department and an ambulance to the scene, and firefighters broke open the container.

It turned out to be a false alarm. The sound that witnesses thought was a human baby in reality came from a toy baby doll.

Officers spoke of a peculiar case but are relieved that no one was in any real danger.