A deceased person was found in a ditch near the industrial estate Het Wendelgoor in Almelo on Sunday. Two people were arrested on suspicion of involvement in the victim's death, the police said in a statement.

The body was found in a ditch on Sunday afternoon, after passersby called the police. The arrested suspects are from Almelo and Wierden.

The entire industrial estate of Het Wendelgoor was closed off by authorities for investigation. The cause of death and identity of the victim are not yet known.