A hotel in Amsterdam was ordered to close for three months because illegal prostitution took place in the hotel rooms. Newspaper Het Parool reports that the hotel in question is the Urban Lodge Hotel in Sloterdijk.

On December 4, the police carried out an inspection, together with the Alien Police Force, the Identification and Human Trafficking Department (AVIM), and the Administrative Team for Prostitution. During this check, the officers found scantily dressed ladies in lingerie and negligee walking through the hotel.

During the check, several rooms were inspected. This revealed that illegal prostitution took place in at least five rooms. After the inspection, a 16-year-old girl was found in a car with a 32-year-old man. They were using nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas, at the time. The girl was later returned to her parents.

A day later, a second check was conducted. The officers again found scarcely dressed ladies walking around the premise. The inspection of a room also revealed that illegal prostitution was taking place. After the second check, the hotel was immediately closed.

The hotel management told newspaper Het Parool that an objection had been filed with the municipality against the sanction. According to management, it is difficult to recognize whether prostitution is taking place. Policies have now been adjusted to prevent illegal prostitution practices. Part of this is that all visitors have to be checked now.

