16 year-old-girl stabbed on street in Montfoort
A 16-year-old girl from IJsselstein was stabbed on the street in Montfoort in Utrecht early Sunday morning. The victim was found lying next to her bicycle.
The suspect, a 35-year-old man from Montfoort, was arrest promptly, reports the Utrecht police.
The victim was taken to the hospital. As of Sunday noon, her condition remains unknown. The police are investigating the incident.
