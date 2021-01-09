Motorists are being urged to postpone their journies on Saturday in the northern part of the Netherlands due to slippery roads. The Meteorological Institute KNMI warned on their website that “all road users can expect obstacles. Adjust your driving habits. Follow weather reports and warnings.”

An orange weather code was issued for all the northern provinces, except for Groningen. In the rest of the country, code yellow applies in relation to slipperiness on roads. Dense fog can be expected in Noord-Brabant and Limburg.

Over the course of the day, the weather is expected to rise slightly, with temperatures climbing up to 6 degrees Celsius in the southeast, according to meteorological institute KNMI.

The day will be a mix of clouds and sunshine, which will burn away any morning fog. Some showers may still occur throughout the day with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Overnight, temperatures will drop to -2 degrees.