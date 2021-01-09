The education sector is calling on the cabinet to also prioritize teachers and other pedagogic staff in its vaccination strategy. In a joint letter, various educational institutions write that they are making this request because of the great social importance of education and the above-average risk of infection for teachers.

The letter emphasizes that education is a vital sector and that large groups of teaching staff must continue to provide physical education, including for special secondary education, exam classes, and practical training.

Greater risk

“That is why we now think it is logical and desirable to include teaching staff in the vaccination planning,” states the letter. “Because it is difficult to always maintain the required distance in a group with many pupils or students in a relatively small space, educational staff run a greater risk of catching corona than the average person.”

Earlier this week, the education union AOb made a similar appeal simultaneous with the police union and Special Enforcement Officers (BOAs). Now, almost all major institutions in primary and secondary education, as well as higher education, agree with the request.

“Vulnerable people first”

The Council for Secondary Education hopes that teachers can be prioritized for a coronavirus vaccine. “Of course, we understand that people in nursing homes, vulnerable people, have their turn first,” says chairman Paul Rosenmöller. “But given the importance of education, we argue that educational staff should be given a position in the vaccination strategy and that these people should therefore be eligible as soon as possible.”

At the moment, no exceptions have been announced for teaching staff. Healthy teachers are therefore classified by age like everybody else.

