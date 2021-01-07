Millions of Netherlands residents tuned in to watch extra news broadcasts slotted in on Wednesday evening about pro-Trump rioters storming the Capitol building in Washington D.C., according to figures from Stichting Kijkonderzoek, ANP reports.

The NOS Journaal that started shortly after 10:00 p.m. attracted nearly 2 million viewers, and the extra RTL Nieuws had 943 thousand watchers. The extra news broadcast that interrupted the program Het Museum van Nederland had 1.65 million viewers. And 730 thousand people watched a special broadcast inserted during the program Het Perfecte Verbouwing on RTL 4.

Hundreds of pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol, the United States' parliament building, during a Congress meeting to confirm the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. At least 4 people were killed and 52 were arrested.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte called on Trump to accept Joe Biden's election and put an end to the violence. Other Dutch politicians responded with shock and horror.