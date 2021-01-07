Dutch politicians responded with shock and horror to images of hundreds of pro-Trump rioters storming the Capitol building in Washington. At least four people were killed and the police arrested 52 people in an attempt to restore peace to the United States capital.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte called on Donald Trump to end the violence in Washington and accept that Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States. The other coalition parties also responded on Twitter.

D66 leader Rob Jetten spoke of "violent idiots - incited by Trump - storming the American parliament". ChristenUnie leader Gert-Jan Segers spoke of a "dramatic day" for a "beautiful country" that was often considered a "beacon of freedom and democracy". CDA leader Wopke Hoekstra did not respond by the time of publication, but former leader and Health Minister Hugo de Jonge retweeted a post by Joe Biden:

Through war and strife, America has endured much. And we will endure here and prevail now. pic.twitter.com/OvNOV0ogWG — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 6, 2021

‘Speech has power. Words do not fade. What starts out as a sound, ends in a deed.’ - Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel#Capitol #WashingtonDC #Trump pic.twitter.com/kVgYec19B7 — Gert-Jan Segers (@gertjansegers) January 6, 2021

Minister Sigrid Kaag for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation called the images from Washington "terrible" to behold. "Images we could never have imagined in the US. The foundation of a democracy is the rule of law. Both are under attack here," she tweeted. "Violence is unacceptable. In a democracy we debate and sometimes strongly disagree. And that can be quite fierce sometimes. But we never use violence. Never."

"Today is a reminder that democracy is vulnerable," GroenLinks leader Jesse Klaver said on Twitter. "How important it is to resolve disagreements peacefully. That it is up to all of us to defend democratic ideals against lies, hatred and conspiracy."

SP leader Lilian Marijnissen retweeted a post by Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders blaming Trump for the chaos. PvdA leader Lodewijk Asscher retweeted footage of the chaos from CNN with the words: "The plot against America."

The man directly responsible for the chaos of today is Donald Trump, who has made it clear that he will do anything to remain in power – including insurrection and inciting violence. Trump will go down in history as the worst and most dangerous president in history. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 6, 2021

The plot against America https://t.co/mimDq1Wovv — Lodewijk Asscher (@LodewijkA) January 6, 2021

PVV leader Geert Wilders called the images from Washington D.C. "shocking". "The rule of law is stronger than violence. America stands for liberty and freedom, and democracy will always prevail. And the outcome of democratic elections should always be respected, whether you win or lose."

FvD leader retweeted a post by the US ambassador to the Netherlands, Pete Hoekstra: