84 out of 240 inmates at the Roermond penitentiary are being held in individual cells after three inmates tested positive for the coronavirus. After contact tracing by the health department, 24 inmates were placed into quarantine on Tuesday and 60 more on Wednesday, prison director Robert Meijer confirmed to 1Limburg.

One of the prisoners who tested positive for Covid-19 had to be taken to the hospital for treatment. The other two have mild symptoms. Meijer, added that multiple guards are also quarantining at home until they receive their test results.

To prevent the disease from spreading further, inmates have also been faced with further restrictions such as not being able to shower, no exercise and no visitors for the next ten days. These activities are not possible while they quarantine in their cells. Meijer said: “The inmates have to take care of themselves in their cells. We’re doing this to prevent further infections from occurring. Opening windows and calls are still possible.”