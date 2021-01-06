From Wednesday evening well into Thursday, meteorological institute KNMI expects wet snow in the east and south-eastern parts of the Netherlands. The rest of the country will likely see rain. Showers are expected until Friday evening.

Maximums on Wednesday will climb to around 3 degrees Celsius, and will hover below 5 degrees for the rest of the week, the KNMI expects. The weekend will be dry, with only a 20 percent chance of rain, but the days will also be colder with maximums between 1 and 3 degrees.

Opportunity to catch some sun rays remain low for the entire week with the highest chance of sunshine being 20 percent on Saturday and Sunday.

Next week temperatures will pick up again, with the possibility to rise to 10 degrees Celsius.