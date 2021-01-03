Police arrested five men in Coevorden early Sunday morning amid reports of vandalism and arson by groups of people on the streets of the Drenthe city. The first officers responding to the scene called for back-up after they were allegedly attacked with fireworks.

“This was perilous. It was then too dangerous for police officers to take action without extra protection,” police said. A riot squad was dispatched to the scene to restore order.

De politie maakte rond 01.30 uur een einde aan de wanorde. Bekijk hier de beelden van de arrestatie van de man die op dat moment live uitzond op Facebook. #Coevorden pic.twitter.com/DVbYkQgEGm — Thom van der Veldt (@thomvdveldt) January 3, 2021

Two men from Coevorden, aged 28 and 30, were taken into custody. Police also detained a 20-year-old and a 28-year-old from Hoogeveen, and a 26-year-old Emmen man.

Trouble started when rioters began burning garbage at the intersection of Jozef Istrealstraat and Rembrandtlaan. Police also report multiple windows, mailboxes and traffic signs were destroyed overnight.

The disturbance was brought to an end at about 1:30 a.m. Police said the suspects would be questioned further on Sunday, and that more arrests were possible.