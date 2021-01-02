The city of The Hague will investigate what happened during a party and or demonstration on New Year’s Eve. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, dozens of people gathered on the Tesselsplein in Duindorp for what appeared to be a celebration of the new year. This led to significant outrage on various social media outlets and in the city council.

Mayor Jan van Zanen says in a reaction that it was not announced as a party, but a demonstration. “I think it was a demonstration of a hundred people with a lot of children. But I have also seen the images, and exactly how it works is still being investigated,” said van Zanen. “But it was really a demonstration; it also ended at the agreed time. But we will take a good look at it,” he added.

The fact that an artist also performed at the gathering does not mean that it was a party, according to the mayor. “Demonstrations come in all shapes and sizes. Music is often made.”

Safety distance

Images also show that people did not keep sufficient distance at the gathering. According to van Zanen, this has also been established, and the organization was approached about it. “I also understood that it was always indicated from the podium that people had to keep a distance of 1.5 meters from each other,” he said. However, this was, in many cases, not kept. “Yes, it sometimes goes wrong. I have also seen some of those images, and that did not work out well. But that is more common in demonstrations. We are going to take a good look at it,” added van Zanen.

In general, the mayor appeared satisfied with the turn of the year, including the fireworks ban and the coronavirus measures. “I am experiencing it for the first time in The Hague, and I am very satisfied with how everyone worked together. But it is still the busiest day of the year for those emergency services,” he said.

