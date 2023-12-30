The bonfires in Scheveningen, Duindorp, and Laak in The Hague will be lit on Saturday evening and not during New Year's Eve as was intended. The wind is expected to be too strong on New Year's Eve. Therefore, the stacks of wood pallets will be set alight at 7 p.m. on Saturday, the municipality of The Hague announced.

The national meteorological service, KNMI, predicts a wind force of six to seven in The Hague ahead of New Year's Eve. "This wind force exceeds the limits agreed in advance in the permit," the municipality said.

The wind is not expected to blow too hard on Saturday evening. "Therefore, the bonfires can be lit safely tonight."

Mayor Jan van Zanen has notified the builders about the decision. The fires were also lit a day early last year due to predicted strong winds.

A decision whether fireworks will be set off after the countdown to midnight at the Hof Vijfer will be announced on New Year's Eve. If the fireworks are canceled, there will be a light and laser show, with music surrounding the midnight moment.