The new year started in the Netherlands with thick fog reducing visibility in some places and icy roads causing dangerous driving conditions. There have already been multiple accidents on the Dutch highways this morning.

Meteorological institute KNMI issued a code yellow weather warning for Overijssel, Gelderland, and Noord-Brabant, warning that fog may reduce visibility in some places. "Adjust your speed and keep sufficient distance."

The entire country except the Wadden islands and Limburg is also covered by a code yellow warning for icy roads. "Adjust your driving behaviour," the meteorological institute warned.

Multiple accidents already happened on the A4 Den Haag towards Amsterdam. The police advised motorists to avoid the highway.

Three cars were involved in an accident on the A4 between Leidschendam and Leiderdorp at around 2:30 a.m., NU.nl reports. It is not yet clear whether anyone was hurt.

An accident on the N57 near Vierpolders involved five cars and a truck. Two people sustained minor injuries. The police closed the highway around the accident.

KNMI expects the fog to dissipate and the ice to melt off the roads during the course of the morning.

The day will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. The southeast will be mostly cloudy, and the coastal provinces may see some rain. Afternoon temperatures will climb to between 3 degrees Celsius in the southeast and 6 degrees along the coast.

Saturday is expected to be mostly cloudy, with some rain in the coastal provinces. Maximums will again range between 3 and 6 degrees.

For Sunday and next week, the KNMI expects cold winter weather with regular periods of rain or snow.