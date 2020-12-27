As storm Bella makes its way across the Netherlands, it has caused disruptions in air travel. With gusts of wind of up to 90 kilometers per hour, pilots were forced to abort landing, fly in circles, and change runways.

Airport Schiphol reports that, due to the storm and a large amount of air traffic approaching the airport simultaneously, Air Traffic Control in the Netherlands had to open two additional runways temporarily. However, with wind speeds of 80 kilometers per hour, landing proved a challenge for several pilots.

Around noon on Sunday, 20 flights arriving at Schiphol, and 48 departing flights were delayed. The airport has also canceled 16 arrivals and 11 departures. Eindhoven Airport likewise experienced a handful of minor delays.

In general, train travel has been operating undisturbed. Only one issue was reported between Venlo and Mönchengladbach, where no trains are running due to a problem on the tracks. This disruption is expected to last until at least 5 p.m. on Sunday. A replacement bus service has been implemented between the two cities. Trains from Mönchengladbach to Düsseldorf and Hamm continue to operate.

Additionally, the travel association ANWB reports only a few traffic jams, including the A4 between Amsterdam and The Hague, the A59 between Zonzeel and Den Bosch, and the A325 between Arnhem and Nijmegen. “Motorists across the country have to anticipate heavy gusts of wind,” warns the association. “Very strong gusts of wind” are expected along the coast of Noord-Holland.

