The Netherlands will come to a standstill if the new Cabinet does not invest in transport, the Mobiliteitsalliantie (Mobility Alliance) warned on Monday. According to the group of 25 organizations in the transport sector, an additional 2 to 3 billion euros is needed every year, RTL Nieuws reported.

The alliance notably includes the ANWB, the Cyclists' Union, Schiphol airport and the Dutch national railway company NS.

The Mobility Alliance is deeply concerned about potential traffic congestion on roads, railway delays, and airport delays. To ensure continued access to homes, workplaces, healthcare, and education, the new Cabinet needs to take action, said Marga de Jager, the chairman of the Mobility Alliance.

"If nothing happens, the Netherlands will literally come to a standstill, but also to an economic standstill. Sustainability will come to a halt. And ultimately there will be a large group of people who cannot use mobility facilities because it becomes too expensive,” she said.

De Jager urged the new Cabinet to ensure that previously planned projects, such as extending the Noord-Zuid line and widening the A4 highway, are executed in the upcoming years. She also emphasized the importance of preserving ferry services for water transportation.

De Jager, who also serves as the chairman of the ANWB board, asserted that a significant investment is required, estimating two to three billion euros annually in the forthcoming years. This expenditure offers benefits in return; it provides certainty to citizens when purchasing a new car or relocating to areas with public transport, ensuring that such amenities will persist in the future.