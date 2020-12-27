Storm Bella rages across the Netherlands on Sunday, with gusts of wind up to 110 kilometers per hour at sea. Along the coast, wind force nine has been measured. This means that the wind can take up a speed of up to 88 km/h. The Dutch Meteorological Institute KNMI has declared code yellow and the travelers’ association ANWB warns against wind damage such as fallen trees on roads.

Heavy gusts of wind from a south southwestern direction are tearing through the country, which will last until Sunday afternoon, according to the KNMI. On their website, the institute warns that “traffic and outdoor activities can be disrupted.” They urge people to “follow weather reports and warnings.”

Across the country, the wind has caused considerable damage. The ANWB warns against fallen trees on roads, such as the Lunetten Junction near Utrecht on the connecting road between the A12 and the A27 towards Hilversum. Due to a fallen tree, the connecting road at the A16 in the direction of Breda is closed.

In the center of The Hague, a tree fell on an overhead line of a tram track. Due to the broken wires, trams 15, 16, and 17 have been forced to make a detour around the city center, reports transport company HTM. Tram traffic in the center of Amsterdam has also been affected by the wind. For example, on the Koningsplein, the road has been blocked, forcing trams 2 and 12 to make a detour.

An ANWB spokesperson expects these traffic obstacles will remain limited because it is usually quiet on Sunday mornings. In the course of the afternoon, the wind from the west is said to decrease quite quickly, and the heavy gusts of wind will disappear.



