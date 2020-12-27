The police found a large amount of chemical waste in a raid on a shed in Someren, a municipality in Noord-Brabant. When officers entered a house near the shed, they also found dozens of firearms. Both raids took place on Saturday.

According to the police, the shed was being used as a drug lab. It appears to have been a large lab that had been producing thousands of liters of synthetic drugs for a significant amount of time.

The police took action on Thursday after they received a tip about a suspicious shed that was being used for illegal activities. When the police arrived, the building had already been vacated, and evidence had been removed. The police suspect that it was an amphetamine lab.

During the raid on the house, the police arrested a 68-year-old man from Someren and two men aged 38 and 55 from Deurne. As of Sunday, the man from Someren is still being held. He will be brought before a judge on Monday.

In the shed and a neighboring shipping container, officers found not only an unspecified amount of amphetamine paste but also dozens of barrels, partly filled with chemicals and chemical waste.

A special team in charge of demolishing and cleaning up hazardous substances (LFO) has been tasked with dismantling the drug lab.

