The Dutch Meteorological Institute KNMI warns against strong winds on Saturday afternoon and evening, as well as Sunday. A code yellow warning has been issued for the coastal areas, including Zeeland, Noord and Zuid-Holland, the area around the Ijsselmeer, Friesland, and the Wadden Islands.

From Saturday afternoon, wind speed will increase significantly across the country. In the coastal provinces, heavy gusts of wind are expected from a south-southwest direction of up to 80 kilometers per hour. Directly on the coast, wind speed can get up to 110 kilometers per hour, warns the KNMI.

Tonight, the wind will also increase in the eastern part of the country, which will lead to inland gusts of wind of up to 80 kilometers per hour. Sunday afternoon, the wind from the west will decrease.

