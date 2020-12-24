Colombian authorities arrested a Dutch citizen on suspicion of drug trafficking between Colombia and the Netherlands, seizing the equivalent of 20 million dollars during the case. As the investigation into Francys Antony de P. continued, they discovered he was also wanted for questioning in Suriname over a murder earlier this year.

De P. was accused of creating clever methods for camouflaging drugs to hide them in shipments sent to the Netherlands, or to hide them in the personal belongings of people traveling there. In a video shared by Colombian authorities, police can be seen scratching apart a greeting card to show concealed drugs.

Law enforcement officers were backed up by the country's military when they raided a home in the Alferez Real neighborhood in Cali. There they found a kilogram of cocaine hydrochloride, birthday cards that hid cocaine, and 20 million U.S. dollars worth of Colombian pesos and foreign currency.

"The Prosecutor's Office charged the detainee with the crime of manufacturing, trafficking or carrying narcotics," the Office of the Attorney General of Colombia.

The government office said that as their case against De P. emerged, they discovered he was also wanted in Suriname. The country wants to question him for the May 17 murder of Leosbel Izquierdo Noriega in Commewijne, a district east of Paramaribo.

The homicide of the 28-year-old Cuban man was believed to be the result of an argument that got out of hand. De P. allegedly drew a gun during the dispute and fired it at the victim, fatally wounding him.