This Christmas will be memorable for any number of reasons. Amsterdam-based marketing creative Ingmar Larsen teamed up with costume designer Rianne Mertens, photographer Torben Raun and designer Glenn Doherty and came up with an innovative design for a tablecloth that will ensure everyone at the dinner table celebrates the holidays safely this year.

The 22-foot-long table cloth depicts social-distancing reindeers and five spaces for table settings. The group said they came up with the number based on the maximum number of guests the Dutch government is allowing inside a couple's home for Christmas during the coronavirus lockdown.

“The idea was born out of the desire to create something festive that is also relevant for the current situation. This way everyone can celebrate together without difficulty," Larsen said about the inspiration behind his work.

The tablecloth will be auctioned off via Instagram on Christmas Eve. All money collected in the auction will be donated to the Salvation Army.

Bids can be offered in the comment section and must be placed by 7 p.m. The prize will be personally delivered by Ingmar himself, at the latest, by Christmas Day.

Due to the special delivery method, the tablecloth is only available in the Netherlands, he said.

Larsen won acclaim several years ago for his NoPhone, a phone-shaped slab of plastic for smartphone addicts to hold instead of a distracting illuminated screen. Doherty may be known to some in the Netherlands for collecting Amsterdam canal water in premium bottles as a gift idea.