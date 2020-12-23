Police on Wednesday issued an alert for 25-year-old Serge Hakobian, a man they said they were "urgently searching for" on suspicion of murdering a 35-year-old woman in Noordwijk. An international arrest bulletin was issued after the woman's body was found in a home on Lindenplein in the Zuid-Holland town outside of Leiden.

Hakobian has long, dark curls, thin posture and is probably wearing a black jacket. He is known to have psychological issues and may react violently. Police strongly advised not to confront the man personally and to call authorities instead if he is spotted.

Authorities responded to the scene on Sunday at about 5 p.m. where they found the woman, who one area resident said was from Poland. "It is very unfortunate that this has happened and it is very sad for the family. They couldn't reach her on Sunday and they were worried about her and now this," said a neighbor who Omroep West identified only by the first name Richard.

He said Polish people frequently moved in and out of the building, and that he did not personally know the woman. Over the past six weeks police stepped up their physical presence on the block, Richard told the broadcaster.

Police did not confirm the victim's nationality, nor did they say anything about the suspect's nationality or place of permanent residence. "Serge Hakobian is on the run from the police and may be abroad," authorities said in a statement.

Investigators believe both parties knew each other prior to the woman’s death.