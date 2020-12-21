Police believe a crime led to the death of a woman in Noordwijk whose body was found on Sunday afternoon. A separate incident also led officers to fire warning shots in Tilburg during a domestic violence case.

The woman who was discovered dead was found in a home on Lindenplein, a sleepy tree-lined street in the Zuid-Holland town. Few details were released by authorities on Monday, though the woman was known to have been 35 years of age at the time of her death.

Police did not say why a crime was suspected in the case. "We are using all available means to determine the cause of death," a police spokesperson told Omroep West. It was not revealed if anyone connected to the case was in custody, or if any suspects were being sought.